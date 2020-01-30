$11.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post $11.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.83 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $46.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.68 billion to $47.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.92 billion to $47.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.40.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

