$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIK. BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens lowered Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

NASDAQ:MIK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,243. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $797.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the period.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

