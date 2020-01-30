$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

