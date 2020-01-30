0xcert Market Cap Hits $389,717.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. 0xcert has a market cap of $389,717.00 and $96,021.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.34 or 0.05732342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00128719 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00033707 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

