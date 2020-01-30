$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Coherent reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $8.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COHR. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,680. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Coherent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Coherent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $5.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.05. 265,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,274. Coherent has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

