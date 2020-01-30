-$0.54 EPS Expected for Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Q&K International Group’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q&K International Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Q&K International Group.

Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.77) by $1.37. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter.

NYSE QK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516. Q&K International Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

