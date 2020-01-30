$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Cfra lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 344,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.