Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 141,602 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141,602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Encana were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Corey Douglas Code acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at $246,728.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $4,251,660.00. Insiders have bought a total of 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ECA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Encana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

Shares of NYSE:ECA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. 3,974,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,039,118. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Encana Corp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

