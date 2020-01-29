Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 521 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in InterXion were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in InterXion by 133.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 664,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after acquiring an additional 379,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after buying an additional 366,540 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter worth $28,564,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 23.8% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,495,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,853,000 after buying an additional 287,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 17.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,291,000 after buying an additional 181,507 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterXion stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,337. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.44, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90. InterXion Holding NV has a one year low of $57.88 and a one year high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

