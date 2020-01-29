Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 16,861 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 516.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,123 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $47,524,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth about $11,126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,589,000 after acquiring an additional 99,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 54,695 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 120.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Zvi Krieger sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $61,812.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roberts Christopher purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,957 shares of company stock worth $927,059. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.21. 75,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORA. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.