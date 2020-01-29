Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after buying an additional 2,116,861 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,419,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,429,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 404,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

