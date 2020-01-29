Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,764 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth $77,119,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth $67,705,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Docusign by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,755,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,634,000 after purchasing an additional 988,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth $50,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,196,281.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $558,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 214,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,025,392 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Docusign stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

