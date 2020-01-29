Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $408,467.00 and approximately $5,123.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.03082226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00192962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

