ZelCash (ZEL) Price Down 12% This Week

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.01249661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00048341 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00203776 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00069643 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001849 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

