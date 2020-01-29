Zacks: Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Sirius International Insurance Group an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Sirius International Insurance Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Sirius International Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter.

About Sirius International Insurance Group

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius International Insurance Group (SG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius International Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius International Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.