Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) to “Buy”

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

Get PC Tel alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of PC Tel in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PC Tel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. PC Tel has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 million. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Tel will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PC Tel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Tel (PCTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.