Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ OYST traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,194. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). On average, analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oyster Point Pharma news, Director Vida Ventures, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $45,100.00. Also, CFO Daniel Lochner bought 6,300 shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Insiders bought a total of 787,800 shares of company stock worth $12,438,256 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.