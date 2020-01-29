Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unifi (NYSE:UFI) to Hold

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

UFI stock traded down $6.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 7,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,175. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.69. Unifi has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $123,521.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unifi by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 48.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 170.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 65,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 552.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

