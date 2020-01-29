Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) to Sell

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

BY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 194,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,307 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

