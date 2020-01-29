Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.26). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

