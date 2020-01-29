Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.65. IBERIABANK posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. IBERIABANK’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 216,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $81.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

