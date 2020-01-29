Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.07 Million

Analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will post $62.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.70 million and the highest is $63.44 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $55.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $257.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.50 million to $265.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $258.20 million, with estimates ranging from $241.50 million to $274.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMST shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 104.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 131.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMST traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.37 million, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.73. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

