Zacks: Analysts Expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.26). Oasis Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE OAS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. 13,408,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,253,459. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $739.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 151,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

