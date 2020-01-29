Zacks: Analysts Expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will post sales of $233.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.80 million. Franco Nevada reported sales of $148.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full year sales of $818.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $822.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

NYSE FNV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.23. The company had a trading volume of 187,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average of $96.31. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $112.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of -0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

