Zacks: Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.69.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,050.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 34,513 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $99.33 on Friday. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.93.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

