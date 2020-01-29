Zacks: Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) to report sales of $47.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.65 billion and the highest is $48.32 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $45.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $190.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.67 billion to $192.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $199.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $196.29 billion to $202.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.11. 1,144,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,772. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

