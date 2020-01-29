Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,032.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863 over the last ninety days. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Workiva by 69.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Workiva by 130.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 58,765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Workiva by 13.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Workiva by 28.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 244,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,381. Workiva has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.