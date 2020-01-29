Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will post sales of $55.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.30 million and the highest is $58.38 million. Mobileiron reported sales of $54.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year sales of $206.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $209.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $221.63 million, with estimates ranging from $218.30 million to $226.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of MOBL opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $532.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. Mobileiron has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

In other news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 655,845 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter worth $3,943,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 203,789 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

