Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the highest is $2.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings per share of $2.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $11.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $134.23. 9,323,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,260,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.