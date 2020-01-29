Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Lowered to $90.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

XLNX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.06.

XLNX traded down $10.48 on Wednesday, hitting $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,884,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 2,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after buying an additional 685,997 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 22.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

