Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Earns Buy Rating from Cascend Securities

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cascend Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00. Cascend Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $10.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.11. 1,313,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,649. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Xilinx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Xilinx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

