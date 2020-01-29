Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xilinx updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.61. 5,257,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,732. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.28.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

