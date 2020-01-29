X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XFOR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.95). On average, research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

