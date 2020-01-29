X-CASH (XCASH) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $7,248.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00055504 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 51,024,914,459 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

