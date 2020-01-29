WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Shares of WVFC remained flat at $$16.61 during trading hours on Wednesday. 56 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. WVS Financial has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WVS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

