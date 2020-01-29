W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $5.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. The region provides low decline rates, world class permeability and significant potential reserves that are untapped.Notably, the company is growing its presence in deep-water GoM fields, wherein production has increased more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the past eight years. Huge proved reserve bases in both the shelf and deepwater resources of the basin will likely contribute to the upstream energy player’s cash flows. Moreover, its latest Mobile Bay acquisition is expected to deliver significant synergies and cost savings to the company. Consequently, W&T Offshore is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

WTI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $626.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.03.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.