Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Barings LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 28,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.75. The stock had a trading volume of 125,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,424. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

