Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 4,188 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $204,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

