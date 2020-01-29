Wright Investors Service Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.48. 9,423,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

