Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 112,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,741. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

