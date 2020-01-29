Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $171.74 and a one year high of $269.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.