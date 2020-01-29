Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in WPP were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WPP by 354.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in WPP by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,922. Wpp Plc has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.02.

WPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

