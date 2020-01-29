World Asset Management Inc Sells 82 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.21 and a 200 day moving average of $194.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.64 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.