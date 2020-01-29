World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.53. 1,494,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

