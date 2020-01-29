World Asset Management Inc Has $3 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 90,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,679,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 92,981 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. 403,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,511,228. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

