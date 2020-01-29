World Asset Management Inc Has $3.30 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,514,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,485,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 250.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.