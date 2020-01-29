World Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

