Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

