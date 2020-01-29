Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded to “Buy” by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush raised Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.06.

Shares of WING traded up $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $96.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Wingstop by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

