Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,756. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.68%.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $34,780.00. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

